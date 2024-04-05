Marvel's X-Men Movie Reboot May Be Closer Than Fans Think According To New Report
With "Deadpool & Wolverine" set to introduce the titular characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only a matter of time before other X-Men heroes follow suit. Everyone knows the mutants are coming, and their standalone movie might happen sooner rather than later.
According to Production Weekly, Marvel Studios' hotly anticipated X-Men reboot will reportedly enter production in the latter half of 2025. Meanwhile, "Shang-Chi 2" is slated to get underway next March, while "Armor Wars" and "Vision Quest" are expected to begin production this year. These updates, coupled with the recent news that Julia Garner will play the Shalla-Bal iteration of Silver Surfer in the MCU's "Fantastic Four," indicate that exciting times are ahead for fans of the superhero franchise.
Details about these projects are sparse, but more information will emerge as they gain traction. However, "X-Men" has been subject to some fascinating rumors, including one that could see the return of a fan-favorite villain and another that teases a clash for the ages.
Who will the MCU X-Men go up against?
The X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Thanos-level inevitable, but who will they pick a fight with? One rumor states that an Avengers vs. X-Men movie is in the works, which could pit the iconic superhero factions against each other. The groups have a longstanding history of being allies in the annals of Marvel lore, and there's interest in exploring their topsy-turvy relationship on the big screen.
Moreover, it's been reported that Magneto may return in an X-Men villain superteam movie about Brotherhood of Mutants. If this project comes to fruition, then it will only be a matter of time until they butt heads with the heroes in a battle for mutant supremacy.
Of course, with the United States government already spoiling Cassandra Nova's inclusion in "Deadpool & Wolverine," it isn't far-fetched to assume she could battle the X-Men. After all, she's essentially Professor X's evil twin and dreams of wiping all mutants off the face of the Earth. It would be in the X-Men's best interests to stop her, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her start a beef with them in a future movie.