Marvel's X-Men Movie Reboot May Be Closer Than Fans Think According To New Report

With "Deadpool & Wolverine" set to introduce the titular characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only a matter of time before other X-Men heroes follow suit. Everyone knows the mutants are coming, and their standalone movie might happen sooner rather than later.

According to Production Weekly, Marvel Studios' hotly anticipated X-Men reboot will reportedly enter production in the latter half of 2025. Meanwhile, "Shang-Chi 2" is slated to get underway next March, while "Armor Wars" and "Vision Quest" are expected to begin production this year. These updates, coupled with the recent news that Julia Garner will play the Shalla-Bal iteration of Silver Surfer in the MCU's "Fantastic Four," indicate that exciting times are ahead for fans of the superhero franchise.

Details about these projects are sparse, but more information will emerge as they gain traction. However, "X-Men" has been subject to some fascinating rumors, including one that could see the return of a fan-favorite villain and another that teases a clash for the ages.