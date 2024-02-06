Why WWE Fans Are Furious With The Rock - An Angry Viral Backlash Explained

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's WWE appearances are rare, but the Hollywood A-lister looks set to headline WrestleMania 40 in April. However, a good number of wrestling fans aren't happy about it. After briefly teasing it in the first "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2024, Johnson returned to the show on February 2 to set up a match with his real-life cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event. It should be a once-in-a-lifetime dream match, but many fans think Cody Rhodes deserves Johnson's main event spot more.

Rhodes has been out to end the villainous Reigns' stranglehold on the title — which he won way back in August 2020 at that year's SummerSlam — since he returned to the promotion in 2022 after a successful run in AEW. He came close at WrestleMania 39 but lost due to some outside interference. After winning the men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row in January 2024, Rhodes was expected to challenge Reigns for the championship at WrestleMania 40 and finally "finish the story" — his quest to win the world title that eluded his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Unfortunately for many viewers, Johnson's arrival seemingly ruined a long-term storyline people have been invested in. Redditor u/MrFeverDreamJr summed up the view of these disheartened wrestling stans, writing, "WWE doesn't think very highly of their fans. Never have. Never will." WWE has a history of pushing part-timers and celebrities at the expense of full-time fan favorites, so the concerns are arguably valid. However, could this development be down to behind-the-scenes politics as well? With that in mind, let's look at the backlash against Johnson as the #WeWantCody movement gains momentum.