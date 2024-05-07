A Fan Fixed David Corenswet's Superman Movie Suit - And We're Sad It's Not Real

Earlier this week, new DC boss and "Superman" director James Gunn dropped the first look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel. In the pic, Corenswet's Kal-El is seated in an apartment building, solemnly putting on his suit as a mysterious threat soars over Metropolis. The moody image wasn't exactly well-received, with fans complaining about Corenswet's suit and Superman's lack of urgency. While some were disappointed, X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @Havanxes was motivated to give fans his own spin on the suit, remixing and editing the first look to make it more palatable and optimistic.

The changes made by the artist are minimal but they paint a drastically different picture. In the fan-edited image, Superman's suit is cleaner (it doesn't look battle-worn) and lacks the distinctive lines from the original costume. The background is also overhauled, with the cosmic threat overtaking Metropolis removed entirely. Instead, fans see the city's well-lit skyline with the sun shining. No longer somber and moody, the fan's pic also features the classic "Superman" logo at the top, making this new take more cheery and bright.

The edits are genuinely small but they completely overhaul the first look that Gunn presented, making this a more interesting (and simpler) Superman suit. One thing we love about this fan-made suit is how it's far lighter in color and doesn't have a loose collar like the OG. It's a proper, snug fit that helps Corenswet's bulked-up physique as Superman stand out more.