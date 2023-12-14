Superman: Legacy Star David Corenswet Has Bulked Up - And Twitter Is Losing It
After "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn became one of the heads of DC Studios in November 2022, he announced that David Corenswet will be Superman in his new DC Universe. While Corenswet has appeared in some noteworthy TV and film projects in recent years, including "The Politician" and "Pearl," he has yet to work on anything close to a Hollywood superhero movie. Since he's something of an unknown quantity, then, some fans are particularly eager for signs of what he'll bring to the classic DC character.
Fans noticed that Corenswet started getting jacked ahead of his DC Universe debut back in September and took note. Now, as of late November, new photos showcasing a muscly physique once again have fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, talking about how he's bulking up for his upcoming marquee superhero movie role.
Notably, DC fan account @homeofdcu shared two photos from this latest batch of Corenswet pics, courtesy of event photographer Annie Watt, and received more than 2,800 likes. Plenty of fans used this post as a jumping off point to discuss his new look. For example, @SteveRogers1943 wrote, "That's my Superman right THERE."
Fans are impressed by David Corenswet's transformation
In another repost of these same David Corenswet photos on the X platform, user @ZeiSpaceKaiju shared an old red carpet shot of him to contrast with this new look. "If you say to me a year ago this guy will become that guy I will not believe you," they wrote.
Another DC-focused account, @FlashFilmNews, shared a third Annie Watt photo from this same event in which Corenswet's musculature is even more apparent. This post amassed more than 1,500 likes. User @adoredarcher reposted the photo and wrote, "that first shirtless selfie is gonna break the internet." This alone received more than 975 likes and 60 reposts.
Meanwhile, @CoyJandreau compared Corenswet's physique to the way artist Ed McGuinness would draw Superman for DC Comics. "Dude is looking huuuuge," he added.
Since news of his Superman casting first became public, Corenswet has yet to speak at length about his major new role. That said, after the news broke, a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview resurfaced in which he shared that he was interested in playing Superman in response to a question about his resemblance to Henry Cavill. "I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic," he continued. Not only has this ambition now been realized, but based on reactions to these latest photos, fans are eagerly anticipating his addition to the classic superhero franchise.