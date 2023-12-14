Superman: Legacy Star David Corenswet Has Bulked Up - And Twitter Is Losing It

After "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn became one of the heads of DC Studios in November 2022, he announced that David Corenswet will be Superman in his new DC Universe. While Corenswet has appeared in some noteworthy TV and film projects in recent years, including "The Politician" and "Pearl," he has yet to work on anything close to a Hollywood superhero movie. Since he's something of an unknown quantity, then, some fans are particularly eager for signs of what he'll bring to the classic DC character.

Fans noticed that Corenswet started getting jacked ahead of his DC Universe debut back in September and took note. Now, as of late November, new photos showcasing a muscly physique once again have fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, talking about how he's bulking up for his upcoming marquee superhero movie role.

Notably, DC fan account @homeofdcu shared two photos from this latest batch of Corenswet pics, courtesy of event photographer Annie Watt, and received more than 2,800 likes. Plenty of fans used this post as a jumping off point to discuss his new look. For example, @SteveRogers1943 wrote, "That's my Superman right THERE."