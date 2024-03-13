Superman Movie Rumor Has Fans Speculating A Bizarre Villain's Live-Action Debut

A new rumor suggests that Bizarro, the fan-favorite, sometimes-evil Superman clone, might appear as one of the main villains in James Gunn's "Superman."

On X (formerly Twitter), scooper @MyTimeToShineH shared a screenshot from a video previously posted by actress Rachel Brosnahan featuring herself, David Corenswet, and Nicholas Hoult. The trio make up the main cast of Gunn's "Superman," playing Lois Lane, Superman, and Lex Luthor, respectively. Calling their reporting "a crazy DC scoop," @MyTimeToShineH captioned the photos, "Lois and the two main villains of Superman," hinting that Corenswet might be taking on a dual role as Bizarro in the film.

Bizarro, created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, is a twisted version of Superman who debuted in the pages of "Action Comics" #254. Originally made as a duplicate version of Superman by Lex Luthor, who hoped to create his own controllable version of the Kryptonian hero, Bizarro became a Man of Steel with considerably less intelligence than the original. Still, Bizarro has proven to be one of the hero's most notable foes, as he has similar powers to Superman, making him a formidable presence despite his lack of wits. As a result, he's often been portrayed as a sympathetic character to varying degrees.

Bizarro has made several live-action appearances, including in "Superboy," "Smallville," and, most recently, "Superman & Lois." At one point, director Kevin Smith was even tackling a Bizarro episode for his now-canceled "Strange Adventures" anthology for Warner Bros. But despite his enduring comic book popularity, the villain hasn't appeared in any of the mainline Superman-starring movies.