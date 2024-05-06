Superman Movie Theory: What If That Isn't Actually Superman? (Hear Us Out...)

James Gunn revealed the titular hero's costume for his 2025 "Superman" movie, and while David Corenswet's Man of Steel finishes getting dressed, something menacing is in the background, seemingly shooting a beam of pink energy toward the city. It reveals just enough of the costume to excite fans while hinting at bigger machinations at play. But since this is the internet, where everything must be speculated upon, what if there's more in this photo than meets the eye? What if that isn't Superman at all?

It's a bit of a stretch but stick with us for this Superman movie theory. A while ago, rumors circulated that an evil version of Superman, like Bizarro or Ultraman, would feature in the plot, with the regular Man of Steel fighting against a wicked clone. Gunn debunked this rumor, insisting Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) would be the main villain. But it would make sense for Gunn to throw people off the scent, and perhaps the image he posted to Threads hints at what's to come.

The Superman pictured has already been in battle, as his suit has burn marks. It could just show how he's been through a lot, but it also hints toward some kind of corruption, especially since it's on his "S." It could be that Gunn's telling us this is a damaged version of the Man of Steel, one that Lex Luthor perhaps cloned to fight the true Last Son of Krypton. And that's not the only potential evidence to suggest Clark Kent could face an impostor in this movie.