Why Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds Allegedly Hated Each Other
"Red Notice" was a successful movie for Netflix, but some reported behind-the-scenes issues between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds might have derailed its journey to the screen. The action-comedy pits their characters against each other in a cat-and-mouse adventure, but they ultimately become buddies after some back-and-forth tussling. This narrative might also be similar to what went down on the set, as Johnson and Reynolds supposedly collided before making amends again.
According to TheWrap, the pair got into a heated argument after Johnson was five hours late for work. This led to Johnson storming off the set, causing communication between him and Reynolds to break down until months later. However, Johnson's behavior did more than upset his co-star, with the report claiming that it also caused the film's budget to balloon into the $250 million range.
The "Fast & Furious" actor was also accused of breaching COVID-19 protocols by flying home on private jets and hosting barbecues with his family and friends. It seems Reynolds wasn't the only person who got fed up with Johnson during the production, and the report marks more negative publicity directed at the wrestler-turned-actor. With that in mind, let's look at the evidence that suggests Johnson is bringing his heel persona from WWE to Hollywood.
Dwayne Johnson is becoming Hollywood's biggest heel
Dwayne Johnson rose to fame in WWE, and anyone familiar with wrestling will tell you that it's a cutthroat industry full of ambitious egomaniacs who like going into business for themselves. The disputes from the "Red Notice" set aren't the only time he's made headlines for reportedly selfish reasons, suggesting that the actor's not as popular as he used to be.
Johnson's failed DC takeover has been well documented, and "Black Adam" bombing at the box office didn't help his quest to become the franchise's centerpiece. Granted, there are two sides to every story, and reports of Johnson trying to commandeer an entire superhero franchise might be overlooking the nuances, but the drama doesn't end there. Earlier this year, "The Rock" was the subject of a viral backlash from WWE fans after it looked like he was trying to force himself into the WrestleMania 40 main event at the expense of Cody Rhodes — a full-time wrestler with a groundswell of organic support in the sports entertainment world. WWE pivoted afterward and gave Rhodes his spot back, and Johnson's character was presented as a villain in the lead-up to the event. Still, whether he legitimately tried to derail the event is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, TheWrap's article notes that Johnson has been tardy on film sets dating back to 2018's "Rampage," so the "Red Notice" report might reflect a trend for the actor. Could he be hated by his colleagues?
Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson claim to be friends
While it's entirely possible that Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds hate each other, the actors haven't admitted it publicly. In an interview with Extra to promote "Red Notice," Johnson said they've been pals for a long time. "We started our career together," he shared. "I have not known any actor in Hollywood as long as I have known Ryan. He did a movie called Van Wilder, I did a movie called Scorpion King, it came out at the same time, that's how long we have been friends. We're like an old couple."
Reynolds has also backed up these claims. While speaking on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he said they had fun while filming their Netflix actioner, and not once did he mention an argument. "I think one of the reasons I've been friends with him for a long time is he really laughs at himself, which is one of the things I love about him," Reynolds said after admitting that they spent too much time goofing around on the set.
It remains to be seen if either actor will address the rumors of them butting heads, or if it will become a feud in the vein of Johnson and Vin Diesel's love/hate relationship. At the same time, maybe they did argue, made amends, and moved on with their lives. "Red Notice 2" is reportedly in the works, suggesting they are willing to work together again.