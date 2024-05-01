Why Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds Allegedly Hated Each Other

"Red Notice" was a successful movie for Netflix, but some reported behind-the-scenes issues between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds might have derailed its journey to the screen. The action-comedy pits their characters against each other in a cat-and-mouse adventure, but they ultimately become buddies after some back-and-forth tussling. This narrative might also be similar to what went down on the set, as Johnson and Reynolds supposedly collided before making amends again.

According to TheWrap, the pair got into a heated argument after Johnson was five hours late for work. This led to Johnson storming off the set, causing communication between him and Reynolds to break down until months later. However, Johnson's behavior did more than upset his co-star, with the report claiming that it also caused the film's budget to balloon into the $250 million range.

The "Fast & Furious" actor was also accused of breaching COVID-19 protocols by flying home on private jets and hosting barbecues with his family and friends. It seems Reynolds wasn't the only person who got fed up with Johnson during the production, and the report marks more negative publicity directed at the wrestler-turned-actor. With that in mind, let's look at the evidence that suggests Johnson is bringing his heel persona from WWE to Hollywood.