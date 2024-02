Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

How Much Disney Paid Taylor Swift For The Eras Tour Movie Rights (Report)

On December 13, 2023 — Taylor Swift's 34th birthday — the pop superstar's concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," became available to rent on major streaming platforms. Now, it's set to stream exclusively on Disney+, costing the House of Mouse a pretty penny.

As Puck's Matthew Belloni wrote in his newsletter "What I'm Hearing," "Disney film and TV heads Alan Bergman and Dana Walden were locked in a bidding war with Netflix and Universal for streaming rights to 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' until [Disney CEO Bob] Iger decided to take the film off the table, paying the Swift family more than $75 million to stream it on Disney+." Belloni also claims that Swift's younger brother Austin, who works as an actor and a producer, was heavily involved in the bartering behind the scenes.

It isn't surprising that Iger, in his infinite corporate wisdom, decided to go ahead and pull the trigger on paying a handsome sum for Swift's concert movie. After its theatrical release in October 2023, "The Eras Tour" became the highest-grossing concert film in cinematic history. Still, it's impressive that the "Fearless" singer can spark a bidding war between multiple streamers and studios that only ends when one executive makes an offer as generous as Iger's.