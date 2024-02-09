How Much Disney Paid Taylor Swift For The Eras Tour Movie Rights (Report)

On December 13, 2023 — Taylor Swift's 34th birthday — the pop superstar's concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," became available to rent on major streaming platforms. Now, it's set to stream exclusively on Disney+, costing the House of Mouse a pretty penny.

As Puck's Matthew Belloni wrote in his newsletter "What I'm Hearing," "Disney film and TV heads Alan Bergman and Dana Walden were locked in a bidding war with Netflix and Universal for streaming rights to 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' until [Disney CEO Bob] Iger decided to take the film off the table, paying the Swift family more than $75 million to stream it on Disney+." Belloni also claims that Swift's younger brother Austin, who works as an actor and a producer, was heavily involved in the bartering behind the scenes.

It isn't surprising that Iger, in his infinite corporate wisdom, decided to go ahead and pull the trigger on paying a handsome sum for Swift's concert movie. After its theatrical release in October 2023, "The Eras Tour" became the highest-grossing concert film in cinematic history. Still, it's impressive that the "Fearless" singer can spark a bidding war between multiple streamers and studios that only ends when one executive makes an offer as generous as Iger's.