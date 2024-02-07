Ranking Every Taylor Swift Acting Performance

In "exile," the second single from her Grammy-winning album "folklore," Taylor Swift muses that she thinks she's "seen this film before, and I didn't like the ending." This obtuse, imaginative line far surpasses any of her cinematic achievements to date.

Allow me to be clear: in my humble estimation, Taylor Swift is one of the best artists working today, if not the best. I've spent entirely too much money in her merch store, I saw the Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia and cried through a lot of it, and whether or not I have a Swift-inspired tattoo is neither here nor there. Throughout 2023, she dominated headlines with her record-smashing Eras Tour and was named the person of said year by Time Magazine. She often breaks her own records for album and tour sales by just topping her own achievements. On February 4, 2024, she became the only performer to ever win album of the year four times at the Grammys, breaking the record held by Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and ... herself. She has also appeared in a handful of projects as an actor, and a lot of them are mediocre at best.

Putting aside her performances in music videos (many of which she directed herself, like 2022's acclaimed video for "Anti-Hero") as well as her "lead" performance in "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Swifties are pretty much in agreement that the singer-songwriter makes some strange choices when it comes to acting. So, how do her performances hold up? Which is the worst, which is the best, and which one spawned a banger of a breakup track? I'm here to tell you.