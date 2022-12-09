Taylor Swift To Write, Direct A Feature Film For Searchlight

As a songwriter and performer, Taylor Swift has long been preoccupied with the art of storytelling. Now, not so long after making a rare acting appearance as part of a very large ensemble cast in "Amsterdam" (and quite a bit longer after her role as a tragic teen on an episode of "CSI"), Swift is reportedly taking her career as a storyteller to the next level, by writing and directing her own feature film for Searchlight Pictures.

The news comes after Swift made waves as a director in 2021 with "All Too Well: The Short Film," a project released in conjunction with an expanded version of her song of the same name that came out last year. Swift's IMDb listing shows that she's directed a variety of her own music videos over the years, but the 14-minute dramatic opus of "All Too Well: The Short Film" makes for an ideal warmup for moving into feature films. She won awards for her direction of the short, and it even got screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.