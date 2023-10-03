Taylor Swift Fuels Marvel Cameo Rumors With Unexpected Deadpool 3 Reunion

If there was any way to get Swifties invested in sports, it was for Taylor Swift to date Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The relationship has been fast and heavy; Swift has already attended several of his games, but her most recent appearance has fans wondering if a Marvel role could be in Swift's future.

Dianna Russini shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Swift attending the October 1 Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. She's there with a couple of her gal pals, including Blake Lively. Swift and Lively have been chummy for years now, and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, can be seen walking behind the pack. It makes sense that he'd be there, and Reynolds apparently brought Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy along, as well.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will share the screen as Deadpool and Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" with Levy directing. They could all just be friends hanging out, but there's also a chance Reynolds could work some magic and get Swift a part in the threequel as the X-Men's resident pop star, Dazzler. That's the theory being spouted by outlets like MediaVerse: Comics Unwrapped on X, which wrote, "Okay so seemingly Taylor Swift as Dazzler in Deadpool3?" It's vital to note this is all just a rumor at the moment, but the pieces could be falling in place for the Swiftie and Marvel fandoms to unite.