Taylor Swift Fuels Marvel Cameo Rumors With Unexpected Deadpool 3 Reunion
If there was any way to get Swifties invested in sports, it was for Taylor Swift to date Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The relationship has been fast and heavy; Swift has already attended several of his games, but her most recent appearance has fans wondering if a Marvel role could be in Swift's future.
Dianna Russini shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Swift attending the October 1 Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. She's there with a couple of her gal pals, including Blake Lively. Swift and Lively have been chummy for years now, and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, can be seen walking behind the pack. It makes sense that he'd be there, and Reynolds apparently brought Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy along, as well.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will share the screen as Deadpool and Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" with Levy directing. They could all just be friends hanging out, but there's also a chance Reynolds could work some magic and get Swift a part in the threequel as the X-Men's resident pop star, Dazzler. That's the theory being spouted by outlets like MediaVerse: Comics Unwrapped on X, which wrote, "Okay so seemingly Taylor Swift as Dazzler in Deadpool3?" It's vital to note this is all just a rumor at the moment, but the pieces could be falling in place for the Swiftie and Marvel fandoms to unite.
Taylor Swift in the MCU? More plausible than you think
Ryan Reynolds has already proven himself to be adept at getting A-list cameos in his superhero movies. "Deadpool 2" features blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances from Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, so Taylor Swift in "Deadpool 3" wouldn't be out of the question, especially considering how close Swift is with Blake Lively. Reynolds has fielded questions about Swift's involvement before. Although he denied rumors of a Swift cameo in "Deadpool 3" to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022, he added that he would certainly support such an idea. "Are you kidding me?" he asked incredulously. "I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."
As we all remember from the media coverage leading up to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," just because an actor tells a reporter something isn't happening in an MCU movie does not necessarily mean that thing isn't happening. Swift wouldn't even be the first major pop star to show up in the quintessential shared film and TV universe — for better or worse, Harry Styles memorably cameoed as the flamboyant cosmic being Eros, aka Starfox, in 2021's "Eternals."
Could Taylor Swift have a flair for Blaire?
Reynolds never mentioned any specific character Swift could play, but she's been fan-casted as Dazzler, aka Alison Blaire, since all the way back to her visit to the set of "X-Men: Apocalypse" in 2016. In the comics, Dazzler is generally affiliated with the X-Men and juggles her singing career with her duties as a superhero with the power to convert sound into concussive blasts of light. It's the perfect role for Swift, especially with how crowded "Deadpool 3" is looking to become. Jennifer Garner will reportedly return as Elektra in the film, and there are rumors the likes of Halle Berry and Patrick Stewart could return to the roles of Storm and Professor X, respectively.
Taylor Swift hasn't been in an "X-Men" movie yet, but Shawn Levy has hinted that some surprise cameos could be in store for fans, telling Entertainment Weekly, "The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in 'Deadpool 3' are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I'll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren't." Given how successful the cinematic release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is expected to be, it'd be a good idea from a financial perspective to get her involved. Let's face the facts: Taylor Swift = ticket sales.