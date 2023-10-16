MCU Theory: Taylor Swift's Rumored Deadpool 3 Cameo Won't Be As Big As You Think

For a while now, rumors have been rampant that Taylor Swift, international pop superstar and friend of "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, could end up making a cameo in the franchise's upcoming third installment. Fan art casting the Eras Tour songstress as Dazzler — a classic "X-Men" superhero who can turn sound into beams of light — has made the rounds online, and people who identify as both Swifties and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see if either Swift or Reynolds drops further hints about a potential "Deadpool 3" appearance.

Let's all be realistic for a moment, though. Taylor Swift is one of the most in-demand human beings currently walking planet Earth. During her break from the Eras Tour (which picks back up in November), she's been spotted leaving recording studios, dining out with friends like Sophie Turner, and even attending a few Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her rumored beau, tight end Travis Kelce. The woman is so big that when she enters venues to perform in the Eras Tour, she's been spotted using janitorial carts to make covert entrances to the backstage area (a ruse that worked until videos of her leaving said cart surfaced online). All of this is to say that Swift, for a whole bunch of reasons, doesn't have the time or need to show up in "Deadpool 3" — and if she does, it'll be a seriously small appearance. Here's why.