They Hid So Much In The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

If there's one thing we've learned from the new trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine," it's that old man Logan just can't seem to drink in peace — no matter what timeline he's in. Right when the trailer opens, we see Deadpool sidling up to a very weathered and somber-looking Logan as he attempts to get one more drink before he's thrown out of whatever diver bar he's in. The plot-related takeaway from this scene is that, wherever he is, Logan seems to be a pariah — perhaps this bar is on Logan's Earth, where voiceovers tell us he's a disgraced hero who failed to save the world. Whatever the circumstances, this dour bar reunion harkens back to a much lighter yet eerily similar moment that fans will surely remember from over a decade ago in "X-Men: First Class."

As the story follows a young Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, respectively) trying to recruit mutants to their cause, their journey takes them to a dive bar not unlike the one seen in this trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Like Wade, Charles and Erik approach a figure from behind who turns out to be Logan (an at-the-time unexpected cameo from Hugh Jackman). All the two men get is a curt "go f*** yourself" before they turn and leave. The parallels between these two moments are too perfectly stark to ignore — though, a bar is admittedly one of maybe three places one would realistically find an off-duty Logan.