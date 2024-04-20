Why Deadpool & Wolverine Is Not What Marvel Fans Think According To Director Shawn Levy
There are plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and television shows on the way, but no project is more highly anticipated — or more make or break for the MCU — than "Deadpool & Wolverine." The third film in the "Deadpool" saga finally brings Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) into the sprawling MCU for what appears to be a wild Multiversal adventure. With that in mind, folks have speculated aplenty on what surprises it might contain, with some pretty outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameo rumors (that could be true) sprouting up left and right. While there are likely loads of surprises, director Shawn Levy has stated that the feature overall isn't quite what fans think it is.
During a chat with Collider, Levy touched on the title "Deadpool & Wolverine" and what that means for the story and its place in both the MCU and "Deadpool" continuities. Surprisingly, he doesn't think of it as strictly a third "Deadpool" film. "At the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie, but this is not 'Deadpool 3.' This is 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' and it is singular because of that," he shared, promising deep character moments, humor, action, and a presentation and story that cater to the widest swath of moviegoers possible.
Though the film still has a way to go until its theatrical release, on paper, Levy's approach to "Deadpool & Wolverine" makes a lot of sense.
Levy is right to make Deadpool & Wolverine a somewhat singular entity
The first two "Deadpool" films from 2016 and 2018, respectively, do an excellent job of giving the title character a proper world at the movies. He has a supporting cast, a clear arc, and more, making these features fine contributions to the otherwise hit-or-miss 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise. Surely, as Shawn Levy teases, many of the hallmarks of those movies will crop up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," seeing as it's still a "Deadpool" movie. At the same time, all things considered, opting not to make the threequel a straightforward "Deadpool 3" was the right move.
Aside from the Multiverse elements and the incredible return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the main draw of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the Merc with a Mouth joining the MCU. For years, fans have wanted to see him appear in the blockbuster franchise, interact with its characters, and break the fourth wall in new and hilarious ways. It's a new era for the character, and while his two previous cinematic Fox adventures will always be a part of him, his MCU debut should be big, bold, bombastic, and, for the most part, a clean slate. A theoretical "Deadpool 3" would've undoubtedly been enjoyable, but in comparison, it would've likely fallen short of expectations for the character's long-awaited MCU arrival.
Fans will get to see what "Deadpool & Wolverine" is all about, and if the rumors are true that it introduces a major concept pivotal to "Avengers: Secret Wars," when it arrives on July 26.