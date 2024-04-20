Why Deadpool & Wolverine Is Not What Marvel Fans Think According To Director Shawn Levy

There are plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and television shows on the way, but no project is more highly anticipated — or more make or break for the MCU — than "Deadpool & Wolverine." The third film in the "Deadpool" saga finally brings Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) into the sprawling MCU for what appears to be a wild Multiversal adventure. With that in mind, folks have speculated aplenty on what surprises it might contain, with some pretty outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameo rumors (that could be true) sprouting up left and right. While there are likely loads of surprises, director Shawn Levy has stated that the feature overall isn't quite what fans think it is.

During a chat with Collider, Levy touched on the title "Deadpool & Wolverine" and what that means for the story and its place in both the MCU and "Deadpool" continuities. Surprisingly, he doesn't think of it as strictly a third "Deadpool" film. "At the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie, but this is not 'Deadpool 3.' This is 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' and it is singular because of that," he shared, promising deep character moments, humor, action, and a presentation and story that cater to the widest swath of moviegoers possible.

Though the film still has a way to go until its theatrical release, on paper, Levy's approach to "Deadpool & Wolverine" makes a lot of sense.