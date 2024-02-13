Who Are The Marvel Villains Teased In The Deadpool 3 Trailer?
At long last, the trailer for "Deadpool 3" – titled "Deadpool & Wolverine" — has arrived, providing fans with plenty to get excited about: Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is seen officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the Time Variance Authority, there's a brief tease of his team-up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and naturally, there are some big clues regarding the film's antagonists. Both Alioth and Cassandra Nova are hinted at in the trailer, but who are these enemies of the Merc with a Mouth?
MCU fans should be familiar with Alioth, the massive cloud-like creature that guards the Void seen at the tail end of "Loki" Season 1. Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) uses his godly powers to distract him long enough to allow Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to reach the Citadel at the End of Time but is sadly consumed by the entity during this confrontation.
As for Nova, she's an MCU newcomer, although she has quite an intriguing comics history, dating back to 2001's "New X-Men" #114. Charles Xavier's Mummudrai (a spirit who's a person's exact opposite), Nova is an immensely powerful telepath who seeks to destroy not just her "twin brother" for nearly killing her before his birth but all mutants. Her arguable darkest deed to date takes place on the island of Genosha, where she commands an army of Sentinels to murder roughly 16 million mutants.
Suffice it to say, Deadpool and Wolverine have their work cut out for them with Alioth and Nova alone. Worse yet, they're not the only villains they have to contend with.
Alioth and Cassandra Nova are only the tip of the villain iceberg
Between Cassandra Nova's dangerous telepathic abilities and Alioth's sheer power, Deadpool and Wolverine are already in for the fight of their lives. Unfortunately, it appears they're not the only villains the duo encounters in "Deadpool & Wolverine." In the first trailer alone, Wade battles with TVA agents and even runs into John Allerdyce, aka Pyro (Aaron Stanford), who was last seen getting knocked out by Bobby Drake, aka Iceman (Shawn Ashmore), in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand."
Though they don't pop up in the inaugural "Deadpool & Wolverine" teaser, other baddies from 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise are said to appear as well. First up is Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), whose spine-chilling death was spoiled by set photos in December 2023. It's also rumored that his fellow Brotherhood of Mutants member Toad (Ray Park) will return in "Deadpool 3" — even though he should be dead. Time will tell what other threats Deadpool and Wolverine will face as they go off on their big-screen adventure, arriving in theaters on July 26.