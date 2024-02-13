Who Are The Marvel Villains Teased In The Deadpool 3 Trailer?

At long last, the trailer for "Deadpool 3" – titled "Deadpool & Wolverine" — has arrived, providing fans with plenty to get excited about: Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is seen officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the Time Variance Authority, there's a brief tease of his team-up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and naturally, there are some big clues regarding the film's antagonists. Both Alioth and Cassandra Nova are hinted at in the trailer, but who are these enemies of the Merc with a Mouth?

MCU fans should be familiar with Alioth, the massive cloud-like creature that guards the Void seen at the tail end of "Loki" Season 1. Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) uses his godly powers to distract him long enough to allow Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to reach the Citadel at the End of Time but is sadly consumed by the entity during this confrontation.

As for Nova, she's an MCU newcomer, although she has quite an intriguing comics history, dating back to 2001's "New X-Men" #114. Charles Xavier's Mummudrai (a spirit who's a person's exact opposite), Nova is an immensely powerful telepath who seeks to destroy not just her "twin brother" for nearly killing her before his birth but all mutants. Her arguable darkest deed to date takes place on the island of Genosha, where she commands an army of Sentinels to murder roughly 16 million mutants.

Suffice it to say, Deadpool and Wolverine have their work cut out for them with Alioth and Nova alone. Worse yet, they're not the only villains they have to contend with.