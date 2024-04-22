Alexandra Daddario's Tragic True Life Story

The last few years have been quite fortuitous for Alexandra Daddario. While she's had many mainstream successes in the past, between the "Percy Jackson" films, her stint on "True Detective," and other projects, the actress has more recently experienced a sort of career renaissance. Her starring role in HBO's anthology series "The White Lotus" as Rachel, a newlywed having second thoughts about her marriage while on her honeymoon, garnered her a new level of critical acclaim, along with an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series.

Following "The White Lotus," Daddario continued her takeover of television with a starring role in the cast of AMC's second Anne Rice adaptation, "Mayfair Witches," which is already in production for its second season. On top of all that long-awaited career momentum, Daddario also got married in 2022, putting an end to a long history of romance rumors following her and several co-stars from some of her previous projects.

While things may be looking sunny for the former "Baywatch" star, it wasn't an easy road for her to get here. Along the way, she's battled crippling fears, public scrutiny, career setbacks, and so much more. The true-life story of Alexandra Daddario may have a happy ending, but she's no stranger to tragic life events and struggle.