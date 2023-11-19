The White Lotus Season 3 Cast, Director, Writer, And More Details

All eyes are on the third season of "The White Lotus."

Every few years, HBO introduces viewers to an absolute gem, reminding us why the premium channel is synonymous with quality and prestige. Back in 2021, the network brought "Enlightened" creator Mike White on board for "The White Lotus," a six-part limited series about the happenings at a posh and pricey resort chain. Focusing equally on both the White Lotus' guests and employees, the first season took viewers to the beautiful island of Maui, where social and socioeconomic hierarchies aren't as crystal clear as the island's natural water.

The first "White Lotus" outing was a critical success, nabbing 11 Primetime Emmy nominations. It went on to win five awards, including the trophy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Clearly a winner for HBO, the network decided to afford White a second season, turning what was once a six-part limited series into an anthology. Season 2 of "The White Lotus" upped the stakes, taking viewers to the beautiful White Lotus in Sicily. Featuring familiar themes and a few characters from the first season, "The White Lotus" Season 2 was another critical juggernaut for the network.

Under the singular vision of White, who has written and directed all episodes of the anthology series, the HBO show is set to return with a third season, which will transport the White Lotus hotel chain all the way to Asia.