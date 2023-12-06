Alexandra Daddario Was Never The Same After True Detective

Few actors have earned their place in Hollywood as much as Alexandra Daddario. She's been active in the film and TV industry since the early 2000s, but only recently garnered the acclaim and recognition she's long deserved. In the past few years, the New York City native has become one of the most promising stars in television with major roles in HBO's critically acclaimed anthology series "The White Lotus" and AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's "Mayfair Witches."

However, Daddario entered the mainstream almost a decade ago when she played a minor but memorable role in another anthology series from HBO: "True Detective." The first season stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as homicide detectives investigating a string of unsolved murders. Daddario's role as Lisa Tragnetti, the secret lover of Harrelson's ostensibly wholesome character, whose tenure on the show includes a scene of nudity that almost immediately propelled Daddario's notoriety to new levels.

Although some actors would balk at success coming from a role as sexually explicit as Daddario's in "True Detective," she handled her future with grace and patience as she awaited an opportunity to show audiences that she's more than eye candy for HBO audiences. Though it wasn't an easy journey at times, these are all the ways in which "True Detective" shaped Daddario's career.