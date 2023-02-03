Mayfair Witches Renewed For Season 2 At AMC

Fans of the gothic supernatural romances of novelist Anne Rice are finding their new TV home at AMC. The series based on Rice's most famous novel, "Interview with the Vampire," is full of disturbing moments, and was picked up for a second season last fall before its Season 1 premiere even aired on the network. And now, in the middle of the first season, "Mayfair Witches," which is also based on a trilogy of Rice books, has been picked up for a follow-up season as well.

The series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario, leading the "Mayfair Witches" cast of several faces you've seen before), who discovers that she is in fact the latest in a family line of witches. It's been a ratings hit for AMC, reportedly performing even better than "Interview" despite the latter's higher name recognition, with an average of 560,000 viewers on initial airings and some evidently very robust (but not publicly disclosed) numbers on the channel's streaming platform AMC+ as well. So it's only sensible that the show would get a second season to continue the saga of Dr. Fielding and her witchy secret family.