Easter Eggs You Missed In Fallout Season 1

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1

If there's one thing we didn't expect to see before the apocalypse, it was the resurgence of video game adaptations. There have been some real stinkers over the years, and at one point it seemed as though successfully adapting a video game for the screen was simply an impossible task. And yet, here we are in the 2020s, having witnessed firsthand how well streaming services can handle video games like "Twisted Metal," "Halo," and "The Last of Us" — HBO's adaptation of the latter earned critical acclaim and Emmy awards as it set a new gold standard.

Now, Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" has risen to meet this standard (at least, according to Rotten Tomatoes), providing viewers with a riveting adventure that's every bit as inventive as it is faithful to the source material. It certainly doesn't hurt that the "Fallout" franchise enjoys a deep well of lore to draw from. Eagle-eyed fans of the games will no doubt have enjoyed the many references to the wider world of the Wasteland, and film buffs likely loved the subtle nods to a cult classic that inspired "Fallout." If you're wondering what you may have missed, fear not: We've compiled a list of our favorite Easter eggs from the first season of "Fallout" just for you.