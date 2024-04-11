Fallout: The Dark Secret Behind The Vaults Explained

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1, Episode 1 — "The End"

After Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" series opens with a nuclear apocalypse that doubles as the Ghoul's (Walton Goggins) origin story, Episode 1 spends much of its time introducing the good people of Vault 33. As a gigantic fallout shelter, it's one of the few places where relatively normal — if somewhat claustrophobic – life still seems possible. Unfortunately, the inhabitants' relative bliss comes to a quick and nasty end when raiders posing as visitors from the adjacent Vault 32 attack and abduct Hank the Overseer (Kyle McLachlan). If the viewer is familiar with the source material, this early twist comes as no surprise. After all, the Vault system in the "Fallout" video games is essentially a massive series of deadly traps.

Vault-Tec Corporation markets its famous Vaults as safe and comfortable ways to survive the end days, but in reality, only a fraction of these shelters are as secure as advertised. Apart from the occasional control bunker, pretty much every Vault is rigged with a unique scientific, social, or medical experiment that's meant to provide information on how humans can withstand the shadowy Enclave faction's true endgame — a spaceship designed to evacuate cherry-picked survivors to start over on another planet. Because the Vaults are little more than a means to an end, this mass human testing can be incredibly cruel and often turns the Vault into a sealed microcosm of paranoia, pain, and horror.