The Fallout Finale's Huge Season 2 Tease, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1, Episode 8

Viewers who have paid careful attention to the show's credits may have suspected it, but the Season 1 finale confirms it: Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" is heading toward New Vegas. After a quick cameo by a Deathclaw skull, the final shot of "Fallout" Season 1, Episode 8 reveals Hank MacLean (Kyle McLachlan) looking at the majestic skyline of the franchise's post-apocalyptic take on Las Vegas, made instantly recognizable by the towering Lucky 38 Resort and Casino. This all but guarantees that the potential "Fallout" Season 2 intends to take things to the iconic central location of "Fallout: New Vegas."

Even before the New Vegas tease, the season finale features enough action, twists, and turns to compete with some of the best post-apocalyptic movies of all time. There's a massive showdown between the Brothers of Steel and Moldaver's (Sarita Choudhury) group of survivors. Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), and CX404 the dog join forces. The ominous Vault 32 is repopulated, Norm (Moises Arias) finds out the truth about Vault 31, and of course, Hank flies away in a set of power armor, his true nature as a mass-murdering villain revealed.

It remains to be seen whether the revelation that the likable Hank is a ruthless Vault-Tec stooge who survived the nuclear apocalypse in deep freeze will be remembered as one of the greatest bad guy twists of all time. Still, even if it doesn't, the former Vault 33 overseer's New Vegas reveal should more than make up for that loss.