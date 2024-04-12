What Happens When You Call The Vault-Tec Number On Fallout?

Most movies and TV shows have a 555 phone number that doesn't go anywhere, but many projects provide real numbers with little Easter eggs awaiting anyone passionate (or bored) enough to call. At least the "Fallout" phone number actually goes somewhere it's intended to go, as opposed to the number shown on "Squid Game" that went to a random South Korean man who got thousands of calls daily after the show came out.

Calling the phone number is a nice touch, and overall, the sequence hints at several things that will play out in the world of "Fallout." Of course, Cooper Howard shows off the Vault-Tec technology that becomes crucial to the Vault Dwellers like Lucy (Ella Purnell) far off in the future. However, once filming wraps on the ad, Cooper encounters Bud Askins (Michael Esper), who references his former employer West Tek, a defense contractor setting out to create power armor. In one scene, there are nods to the three main characters of the series, with the future Ghoul inside of the type of dwelling Lucy was raised in, discussing power armor that sets the stage for the Brotherhood of Steel, of which Maximus (Aaron Moten) is a member.

The "Fallout" showrunners spoke exclusively with Looper to discuss why those three characters were perfect for exploring this world. The Vault advertisement featuring Cooper Howard is just one example of the kind of impressive world-building that went into making the video games and show so good.

