How Amazon Prime's Fallout Fixes Dogmeat - The Series' Goodest Boy, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1, Episode 2

Prime Video's "Fallout" TV series features a cast of original characters, but that doesn't mean the show is afraid to play with familiar archetypes. For instance, the small details in the "Fallout" teaser trailer seemed to suggest that the franchise's resident good boy, Dogmeat, makes an appearance. However, the show opts for a similar yet different dog character, CX404. While the "Fallout" faithful might reflexively balk at this change, the decision allows the show to freely tinker with the canine companion's backstory — which, in turn, fixes how heroic "Fallout" doggies are traditionally portrayed.

Various versions of Dogmeat have appeared in the games. He might be a semi-feral terror whose owner has died and who's strong enough to fight several enemies. Other times, he's a cute, freewheeling German shepherd who takes a liking to the protagonist and decides to tag along. However, the dog's prowess is invariably — and inexplicably — far beyond what you'd expect from a random wasteland hound. The "Fallout" series elegantly fixes this by reimagining the pup into CX404, played by Belgian Malinois Lana5. Zildig (Michael Emerson) rescues her from a scientific facility, keeps her hidden, and secretly raises and trains her. While CX404 is a bit of a runt who survives to adulthood only because of Zildig, the show makes it clear that the dogs in the facility are the product of a rigorous breeding program and may be genetically engineered or enhanced.

In practice, CX404 is exactly the kind of clever, combat-capable tagalong you'd expect a live-action Dogmeat to be. Unlike Dogmeat, however, her backstory as a science experiment attack dog who lucked out into a loving upbringing provides a perfect explanation for both her combat skills and her tendency to hang around with the protagonists.