Is Fallout Worth Watching? Here's What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying

Rotten Tomatoes critics are enamored with Prime Video's "Fallout." Based on the beloved Bethesda video game franchise, "Fallout" has a whopping 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 62 reviews as of this writing. Critics say that "Fallout" is an accessible adaptation that doesn't alienate newcomers who are unfamiliar with the post-apocalyptic set of video games. Reviewers are particularly pleased with the show's storytelling beat and trajectory. "Opting for a new narrative that simply takes place in the 'Fallout' world, the series is a mix of adventure and puzzle-box mystery, with more than enough action scenes to satisfy the RPG faithful," wrote USA Today critic Kelly Lawler.

This is what makes "Fallout" unique in a sea of serialized video game adaptations, as most projects, like "The Last of Us," tend to give viewers the exact same story as the OG. Instead, "Fallout" takes elements from the games and creates a brand-new narrative that should appeal to both fans and newcomers. The adaptation is even improving upon its source material, with "Fallout" fixing Dogmeat, the iconic NPC companion.

Beyond its compelling, stand-alone narrative, critics are in awe of the show's diverse performances. The Wrap critic William Goodman was particularly impressed with Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, who lead the genre-bending series. "It's no surprise that 'Fallout' crackles like a Geiger counter in the red during the moments Goggins and Purnell are on-screen together," Goodman wrote.

The Prime Video series debuted on April 10 and, so far, has struck a chord with audiences as well. As of this writing, "Fallout" has an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.