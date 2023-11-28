Walton Goggins Is Unrecognizable As The Ghoul In Fallout TV Series First Look

Video game adaptations are having a bit of a moment in the zeitgeist. HBO's "The Last of Us" was an acclaimed critical hit, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew up at the box office. Gamers hope the streak continues with Amazon Prime's new series based on the Fallout franchise.

Promotion for the show is ramping up as it marches toward its premiere date of April 12, 2024. Vanity Fair offered a first look at some of the characters, including one of the most intriguing figures — The Ghoul, as played by Walton Goggins. In the games, ghouls are mutated humans who wander the post-apocalyptic landscape and mostly function as disposable entities for the player to shoot. However, Goggins' Ghoul will have a bit more characterization, as he's the third lead of the series.

Vanity Fair offers a first look at The Ghoul, with Goggins missing his nose and sporting some irradiated skin. The outlet mentions how the character will be somewhat of a legend, having existed for centuries. Jonathan Nolan, who developed and wrote for the series, spoke about what fans can expect from this ruthless force: "He's got a lot of mileage on him, but he's still got a swagger and kind of a charm to him."