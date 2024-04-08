Why Cooper Howard/The Ghoul From Prime Video's Fallout TV Series Looks So Familiar

The world is a dangerous, barren wasteland in Amazon's new series, "Fallout," and the video game-inspired show will introduce us to a wild band of characters who are all trying to live their lives after the world has gone to heck. In addition to recently surfaced Vault-dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) and soldier-in-the-making Maximus (Aaron Moten), a character almost guaranteed to steal the show is Cooper Howard, who now goes by the name of the Ghoul. While he may be virtually unrecognizable under the grotesque combination of makeup and CG effects, actor Walton Goggins brings the gunslinger to life in the anticipated adaptation.

Having seen how the world has descended into madness for the last two centuries, the Ghoul is a gun for hire with a history that predates when the bombs were dropped and whose entire presentation reveals something that he's still clinging onto. It's a character that comes with a similar emotional heft to his previous work and demands the signature Goggins charm that he's brought to everything from a Tarantino Western to a joke-riddled show about televangelists. But it was starring alongside Michael Chiklis in a corrupt cop drama where Goggins first truly made a name for himself.