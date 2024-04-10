Fallout: Why Lucy Looks So Familiar

"Fallout" is one of the biggest video game franchises in recent memory, so it's definitely not surprising that the popular game series is getting its own television adaptation — decades after the first game was launched by Interplay in 1997. Since the first game, "Fallout" has spawned sequel after sequel ... and now, Amazon Studios is making the first-ever on-screen version after years and years of potential "Fallout" movies didn't end up happening (for various reasons). Not only that, but the series is spearheaded by "Westworld" creator Jonathan Nolan, so fans have plenty of reasons to get excited.

The central plot of "Fallout," for the uninitiated, focuses on a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world where people are forced to live in underground vaults rather than try to exist in a vaste wasteland. Eventually, a girl named Lucy, known as a "vault dweller," emerges from her home in Vault 33 to explore what was once the city of Los Angeles, encountering countless dangerous obstacles along the way. So who plays Lucy?

That would be Ella Purnell, a British-born actress who got her start at a young age who's been taking both the big and small screen by storm lately. Here's where you've seen Ella Purnell from "Fallout" before.