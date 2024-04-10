Fallout: Why Maximus Looks So Familiar

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Fallout video games is the various factions within the post-apocalyptic landscape. Those groups get represented incredibly well in Prime Video's new series based on the franchise. Lucy (Ella Purnell) is a Vault Dweller venturing into the unknown for the first time. Walton Goggins plays the Ghoul, someone from the before-time who's now an irradiated creature with dubious morals. Lastly, there's Maximus, portrayed by Aaron Moten, who's in league with the militaristic Brotherhood of Steel.

These three characters represent different ideologies one can have in the Wasteland. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Moten even discussed the inspiration of Cassius from William Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" to bring the character to life. "He describes Cassius, the character, as a hungry dog," the actor explained. "I think elements of that really dug into Maximus for me. That is the Wasteland if you ask me, and that is all the people that survive on the surface. I think there's an element of hungry dog in everyone, and it built off of that."

Moten has made substantial strides in his acting career over the past few years, so there may be a few things he's been in that audiences have seen before. Hopefully, he'll get a big boost after starring in something as high-profile as "Fallout."