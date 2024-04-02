The Long List Of Actors Who've Died At Age 27

The following article discusses topics that some readers may find disturbing or triggering, including suicide and addiction.

Sadly, the "27 Club" phenomenon is once again on the minds of many of us who follow the entertainment industry. Though this superstition (that it is somehow more common for artists to pass away at the age of 27) is largely associated with the popular music world and figures such as Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, and Kurt Cobain, it remains tragically relevant to the world of film and television.

A sobering number of young actors have left us far too soon, in many cases calling to mind just how pervasive hardship and mental illness can be — even among those who, from our viewpoint in the theater seats, may appear to be on top of the world. As we take a look back at these heartbreaking cases, our thoughts are with the families and friends of all involved.