The Devastating Death Of Jason David Frank
Jason David Frank, the actor and martial artist behind Tommy Oliver, the iconic Green Ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" has died. Frank's representative Justine Hunt has confirmed to TMZ that the actor died in Texas. Several alumni from the "Power Rangers" franchise, including Black Ranger and costar Walter Emanuel Jones took to social media to grieve over Frank's passing. Following the release of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" in 1993, Frank quickly became the poster child of the franchise, with the Green Ranger emerging as one of the most popular characters on the show.
As the Green Ranger, Oliver began as a villain under Rita Repulsa's (Machiko Soga) spell, meant to destroy the Power Rangers. Following his defeat at the hands of the Red Ranger (Austin St. John), Oliver decided to use his powers for good, joining the titular team. With his cocky attitude and tendency to operate as a lone wolf, the Green Ranger frequently clashed with leadership and expectations. Oliver's arc later saw him assuming the role of the noble White Ranger, becoming the leader of the team.
Following the finale of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," Frank went on to portray Oliver countless times in several spin-offs, continuing his fan-favorite arc. 2004's "Powers Rangers Dino Thunder" saw Tommy as the mature and sensible leader for a new generation of Power Rangers. "Dino Thunder" eventually saw the character step into the shoes of the Black Ranger. Fans will always remember Frank as the anchor of the entire franchise, and while he will always be remembered as the Green Ranger, there was more to the actor than just "Power Rangers."
Jason David Frank was more than just the Green Ranger
While it's unlikely that any other actor will come close to trumping Jason David Frank's performance as the Green Ranger, fans should know that the star was more than just a Power Ranger. In a way, Tommy Oliver was more of Frank's side hustle, with his day job being a martial artist. The actor made headlines when he made (and won) his MMA debut in 2010 after signing onto SuckerPunch Entertainment. Frank's life was largely dedicated to fighting and mixed martial arts, with the fighter opening up his own karate dojo, Rising Sun Karate.
Frank taught at the Texas karate school, boasting an Eighth Degree Black Belt. Frank's bio on the official Rising Sun Karate website reveals that the Green Ranger began studying martial arts at the age of four and has won multiple accolades, including the coveted Arnold Schwarzenegger Classics Master Appreciation Award. Beyond karate, Frank achieved a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and trained with several revered martial artists, including Muay Thai instructor Master Toddy, who previously trained fighter and actor Gina Carano.
Prior to his passing in 2022, Frank confirmed that he had officially retired from his nearly three decade long stint as the Green Ranger and had intentions to work on more mature projects (via YouTube).