The Devastating Death Of Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, the actor and martial artist behind Tommy Oliver, the iconic Green Ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" has died. Frank's representative Justine Hunt has confirmed to TMZ that the actor died in Texas. Several alumni from the "Power Rangers" franchise, including Black Ranger and costar Walter Emanuel Jones took to social media to grieve over Frank's passing. Following the release of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" in 1993, Frank quickly became the poster child of the franchise, with the Green Ranger emerging as one of the most popular characters on the show.

As the Green Ranger, Oliver began as a villain under Rita Repulsa's (Machiko Soga) spell, meant to destroy the Power Rangers. Following his defeat at the hands of the Red Ranger (Austin St. John), Oliver decided to use his powers for good, joining the titular team. With his cocky attitude and tendency to operate as a lone wolf, the Green Ranger frequently clashed with leadership and expectations. Oliver's arc later saw him assuming the role of the noble White Ranger, becoming the leader of the team.

Following the finale of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," Frank went on to portray Oliver countless times in several spin-offs, continuing his fan-favorite arc. 2004's "Powers Rangers Dino Thunder" saw Tommy as the mature and sensible leader for a new generation of Power Rangers. "Dino Thunder" eventually saw the character step into the shoes of the Black Ranger. Fans will always remember Frank as the anchor of the entire franchise, and while he will always be remembered as the Green Ranger, there was more to the actor than just "Power Rangers."