Gen V & Sabrina Actor Chance Perdomo Dead At 27
British-American actor Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen Z," died on Saturday, March 30 after a fatal motorcycle accident, according to outlets like Deadline. The outlet stressed that, at the time of Perdomo's death, nobody else was present or injured. Perdomo was 27 years old.
A statement from Perdomo's family was released and reads, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."
Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but raised primarily in Hampshire, England, eventually moving to London and attending Identity School of Acting while working with the National Youth Theater. He ultimately auditoned for "Riverdale," reading for the role of Jughead Jones, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa loved the young actor so much that he wrote the role of Ambrose Spellman, warlock cousin to the titular Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), specifically for Perdomo.
This is a developing story.
Chance Perdomo was a huge part of the Amazon series Gen V
At the time of his passing, Chance Perdomo was set to begin production on the second season of Amazon's "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" — which centers around the superhero academy Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and sees young, superpowered students fight for the top ranking against each other. Perdomo played Andre Anderson, best friend to Patrick Schwarzenegger's Luke Riordan who himself can manipulate magnets and metal.
A producer released a statement from the "Gen V" team to Deadline, saying, ""We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."
There was also an official statement from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television expressing their grief at the actor's passing. Presumably, well wishes will pour in soon from Perdomo's fellow "Gen V" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" colleagues — in the meantime, the industry's thoughts are with Perdomo's family during this difficult time.