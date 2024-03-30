Gen V & Sabrina Actor Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

British-American actor Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen Z," died on Saturday, March 30 after a fatal motorcycle accident, according to outlets like Deadline. The outlet stressed that, at the time of Perdomo's death, nobody else was present or injured. Perdomo was 27 years old.

A statement from Perdomo's family was released and reads, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but raised primarily in Hampshire, England, eventually moving to London and attending Identity School of Acting while working with the National Youth Theater. He ultimately auditoned for "Riverdale," reading for the role of Jughead Jones, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa loved the young actor so much that he wrote the role of Ambrose Spellman, warlock cousin to the titular Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), specifically for Perdomo.

This is a developing story.

