NYPD Blue Star Austin Majors Dies At 27

On February 13, 2023, TMZ reported that actor Austin Majors has died at the age of 27. According to the publication, he passed away on Sunday, February 12, while staying at a homeless living facility located in Los Angeles, California. An unspecified source told TMZ that Majors' death may have come as a result of him ingesting a fatal amount of fentanyl, but this is unconfirmed as of this writing. The autopsy is set to be completed soon, with the results said to arrive sometime within the next few months.

Coinciding with the news of his death, Majors' family released a statement that reads, "[He] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing." They add the entire family will carry fond memories of their time with him, they're proud of him, and they will miss him forever.

Though his acting career wasn't long, Austin Majors racked up some high-profile credits and entertained audiences the world over before his untimely passing. To honor his life and career, let's take a look back at some of his highlights.