What Happened To Anton Yelchin? The Tragic Death Of The Star Trek Actor

Anton Yelchin's death in 2016 at the age of 27 continues to be a harrowing reminder of the fragility of life. He was perhaps best known for playing Chekhov in the rebooted Star Trek movies, but also had noteworthy performances in "Fright Night," "Odd Thomas," and "Green Room." He had a promising career that was tragically cut short by a freak accident.

After starting his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Yelchin stepped out to check for mail when the vehicle rolled down the steep driveway at his Los Angeles home, crushing him against a security fence and brick wall. The Guardian reported how the coroner declared Yelchin's death a result of "blunt traumatic asphyxia."

Yelchin's passing devastated the entertainment industry. He was a young actor with a bright future ahead of him, and his death was something that could've been avoided. His Cherokee had been part of a recall due to problematic gear shifters that made it difficult to ascertain if a vehicle was in park or neutral. That's precisely what happened to the actor, and his family filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler for the wrongful death.