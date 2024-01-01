What Happened To Anton Yelchin? The Tragic Death Of The Star Trek Actor
Anton Yelchin's death in 2016 at the age of 27 continues to be a harrowing reminder of the fragility of life. He was perhaps best known for playing Chekhov in the rebooted Star Trek movies, but also had noteworthy performances in "Fright Night," "Odd Thomas," and "Green Room." He had a promising career that was tragically cut short by a freak accident.
After starting his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Yelchin stepped out to check for mail when the vehicle rolled down the steep driveway at his Los Angeles home, crushing him against a security fence and brick wall. The Guardian reported how the coroner declared Yelchin's death a result of "blunt traumatic asphyxia."
Yelchin's passing devastated the entertainment industry. He was a young actor with a bright future ahead of him, and his death was something that could've been avoided. His Cherokee had been part of a recall due to problematic gear shifters that made it difficult to ascertain if a vehicle was in park or neutral. That's precisely what happened to the actor, and his family filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler for the wrongful death.
Anton Yelchin's family settled with Fiat Chrysler
Before Anton Yelchin's death, a recall for 2014 and 2015 Jeep Cherokee models was issued after reports of injuries from people who thought they put their vehicles in park — only for them to be in neutral and capable of rolling away. Dozens of injuries came to light, but according to The New York Times, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a statement following the actor's passing, saying, "This the first fatality we're aware of that may be related to this safety defect and vehicle recall."
Victor and Irina Yelchin, Anton Yelchin's parents, filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler for wrongful death and product liability. Victor Yelchin released a statement at the time of filing: "In spite of our unbelievable grief, we decided to come here to prevent other families from the same tragedy." The Los Angeles Times reported on March 22, 2018, that the two parties had reached a confidential settlement.
No amount of money can bring a child back, but hopefully, the lawsuit and the story of what happened to Anton Yelchin will remind everyone of the preciousness of life and being aware of any product recalls regarding vehicles.
Love, Antosha serves as a fitting tribute to Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin had great movie and TV roles outside of Star Trek, but his filmography isn't complete without the 2019 documentary film, "Love, Antosha." It utilizes archival footage of the actor to paint a portrait of a man who loved art and wanted to pursue his passion to the fullest. It also chronicles Yelchin's living with cystic fibrosis and includes interviews with many people who worked with him, such as J.J. Abrams, Willem Dafoe, and Jennifer Lawrence.
In a review, Roxana Hadadi of AV Club wrote, "Though clearly an adoring tribute, 'Love, Antosha' allows its subject a sort of complicated humanity that expands our understanding of him." It's a fitting capstone of a life well-lived, however short it might have been, and for fans of Yelchin's work, it's essential viewing to understand the person behind the performer fully.
Yelchin was an incredible actor. There was no shortage of roles he could've played had he gotten older, and there's no replacing him. After his death, J.J. Abrams said he wouldn't recast Anton Yelchin's part in "Star Trek 4," should it ever get off the ground. While Yelchin was taken from this world too soon, he still left behind a magnificent body of work, proving how one person can accomplish so much in so little time.