Lee Sun-Kyun, Parasite Actor, Reportedly Dead At 48
The following article contains mentions of suicide
As reported by various outlets, including the South Korean news agency Yonhap, on December 26, "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun has died at the age of 48. The publication stated that the actor was found inside a car in a park in central Seoul, South Korea. Police had previously received a report that his vehicle was gone and that he had left behind something akin to a suicide note.
The news of Sun-kyun's death comes a few months after the actor made headlines for being at the center of an illegal drug use investigation. He also notably filed a blackmail complaint with law enforcement, claiming to have lost thousands of dollars to the individual extorting him (via Variety). At the time of publication, Sun-kyun's cause of death is unknown; reports have stated that fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene and he wasn't taken to a hospital.
Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his death, Sun-kyun leaves behind an impressive body of acting work that will be enjoyed by film and television enthusiasts for years to come.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Lee Sun-Kyun was best known for his role as the well-to-do patriarch in Parasite
Lee Sun-kyun's entertainment journey dates back to the early 2000s when he got his start in film and television. He built his name at the movies in productions such as "Scent of Love" and "Sa-kwa" and sharpened his TV acting skills via the likes of "Loveholic" and "Behind the White Tower." As the 2000s turned to the 2010s, he continued to add titles to his filmography, with the end of the decade bringing his biggest — "Parasite," the class drama that took the film world by storm in 2019.
Sun-kyun turned in a memorable performance in "Parasite" as the well-to-do patriarch of the Park family, Park Dong-ik, contributing greatly to the movie's overall incredible success. From the Cannes Film Festival to the Oscars, where the film won best picture honors at the 92nd Academy Awards, director Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece picked up accolades and praise left and right. Naturally, this boosted Sun-kyun's stock in the entertainment world significantly, bringing him to such efforts as "Diary of a Prosecutor," "Dr. Brain," and "Payback" in the years that followed.
In his career as an actor, Lee Sun-kyun utilized his acting skills in a range of projects and mediums while entertaining a wide swath of audiences. The impact of his work will be felt on a global level for years to come. May he rest in peace.