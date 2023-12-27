Lee Sun-Kyun, Parasite Actor, Reportedly Dead At 48

The following article contains mentions of suicide

As reported by various outlets, including the South Korean news agency Yonhap, on December 26, "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun has died at the age of 48. The publication stated that the actor was found inside a car in a park in central Seoul, South Korea. Police had previously received a report that his vehicle was gone and that he had left behind something akin to a suicide note.

The news of Sun-kyun's death comes a few months after the actor made headlines for being at the center of an illegal drug use investigation. He also notably filed a blackmail complaint with law enforcement, claiming to have lost thousands of dollars to the individual extorting him (via Variety). At the time of publication, Sun-kyun's cause of death is unknown; reports have stated that fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene and he wasn't taken to a hospital.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his death, Sun-kyun leaves behind an impressive body of acting work that will be enjoyed by film and television enthusiasts for years to come.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org