We Rewatched Barbie And It's Completely Different Now

"Barbie" premiered in 2023 as a pink and powerful pop culture phenomenon. It made a mint at the box office, and conversations about its complicated themes were inescapable online. "Barbie" made movie marketing history, not to mention a number of powerful memes. Plus, everyone who worked on the film seems to have loved collaborating with its co-writer and director, Greta Gerwig.

The movie launched countless think pieces, critiques, and tie-in product collaborations. But now that the pink promotional dust has cleared and the glitter of awards season has settled, we ask a simple question: What changes in a "Barbie" rewatch? What shifts, like so much color-changing doll hair after a day in the sun? What pink plastic Easter eggs did we miss the first time around? After being so celebrated, discussed, and promoted, could there possibly be any tiny accessory of the untold truth of the "Barbie" movie still stuck under the metaphorical couch of our movie-watching minds?

"Barbie" is all about how we contain more than what meets the eye — and the movie does, too, from that big "2001: A Space Odyssey" homage to its anarchic climax. So come on, Barbie. We rewatched "Barbie" and have new insights — strap on your rollerblades and let us show you what we found.