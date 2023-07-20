Why Pregnant Barbies Were So Controversial (And Had To Be Ripped From Shelves)

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

Anyone who's even vaguely familiar with the concept of Barbie as a toy probably knows that there have been a million different iterations of Barbie and her fellow doll friends throughout the years. One of those aforementioned friends is Midge, one of Barbie's buddies — and one particular version of Midge made waves when it was first released.

Back in 2002, Mattel, for some reason, saw fit to make a pregnant version of Midge — and before long, it ended up pulled from Wal-Mart's shelves entirely. According to a CBS news report from that year, customers complained that a pregnant Barbie doll was just too weird. "It was just that customers had a concern about having a pregnant doll," Cynthia Illick, the then-spokesperson for the mega-mart chain, said to CBS. To be totally fair to those customers, the description of said doll sounds horrifying. Pregnant Midge came with her husband Alan and their three-year-old son Ryan, but the really unsettling part is that the doll apparently had a detachable magnetic stomach that allowed the child playing with her to, uh, deliver the baby when they saw fit. A doll that looks pregnant is one thing; a doll whose stomach comes off and "makes" a plastic baby is quite another.