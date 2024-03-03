John Cena Was Told To Reject His Barbie Cameo - Here's Why He Did It Anyway

John Cena is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history, and his transition into Hollywood has seen him appear in massive franchises like "The Fast and Furious" saga and the DC Universe. In short, Cena is a big deal, but his A-lister status hasn't prevented him from taking smaller roles in some projects. The actor's cameo in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, for example, is short and sweet, and he insisted on doing it despite his agents' fear that the part would hurt his career.

Cena, who plays Mermaid Ken in the movie, told "The Howard Stern Show" that his advisors felt he was too big for the cameo appearance, but Cena didn't see it that way. "[The agency is] just going on what they know. And what they know is, 'This entity, this commodity, gravitates toward these things; we should stay in this lane.' But I'm not a commodity. I'm a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity."

According to Cena, the agency eventually backed his decision and helped him make the most of the cameo. The WWE legend has no regrets either, as he believes making an impression in any project can open the door to fresh opportunities. Furthermore, a fun cameo in one of the most successful and controversial movies of 2023 is nothing to scoff at. With that in mind, how did he get offered the part of Mermaid Ken in the first place?