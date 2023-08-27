Proust Barbie: The Weird Joke Greta Gerwig Thought She Would Never Get Away With

Barbie dolls are, unquestionably, toys; Greta Gerwig's movie, though, might not be meant for little kids. Sure, it's bright and colorful and is literally about people playing with dolls, but it's also about a major existential crisis, the patriarchy, what it means to be a woman in today's society, and endless millennial references for all of Gerwig's peers. That said, there are quite a few jokes that not everybody will quite get, and that's okay.

One of those jokes is about Marcel Proust, a French writer who's been dead for over a century. (Kids love Proust, as we all know.) As Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) is being coerced into returning to her original Barbie box, director Greta Gerwig says she basically snuck a joke into the finished movie.

"There's lines in this movie, maybe one person will laugh at them," Gerwig told BBC's Radio 1. "Like when she says, 'I'm having a real Proustian flashback,' and [Will Ferrell's Mattel CEO] says, 'Remember Proust Barbie? That did not sell very well.' Things like that, I'm like, I can't believe we're writing these jokes into this movie. And it was like, so much of it felt so... in a way we did [write it for ourselves]." Proust wrote extensively about experiencing involuntary flashes of memories, so this joke is pretty brilliant — and it is kind of hard to believe Gerwig got it into the finished cut.