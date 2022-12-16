Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod

For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.

While the over-the-top outfits and vibrant sets were present in the first "Barbie" teaser, it otherwise took an incredibly unique approach. Instead of delving too deeply into the film's plot and characters, the trailer pays homage to director Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey." Much like the hominins reacted to the enigmatic monolith at the start of the 1968 feature, a group of young girls shifts their way of thinking upon encountering a giant Barbie doll. They throw down their outdated porcelain baby dolls with fervor, signaling the dawn of a new age for girls' toys.

In response to the "Barbie" trailer's homage to "2001: A Space Odyssey," which fans online seem to adore, the estate of the late Stanley Kubrick has come forward with a statement on it.