Actor Interviews That Aged Poorly

Years after his death in 2020, Sean Connery is still a beloved screen icon thanks to his seven appearances as James Bond, plus his performances in countless other films, including his Oscar-winning turn in "The Untouchables." Often ignored in adoration of Connery's life, however, are ugly statements he made about violence towards women — not once, but on three separate occasions.

In a 1965 interview with Playboy (via news.com.au), Connery stated, "I don't think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman, although I don't recommend doing it in the same way that you'd hit a man." He stood by those comments in a 1987 interview with Barbara Walters. "[Women] want to have the last word, but they're not happy with the last word," said Connery. "They want to say it again, and get into a really provocative situation ... then I think it's absolutely right."

Connery began to backpedal in a 1993 interview with Vanity Fair, although his explanation is more a roundabout confirmation. "I was really saying that to slap a woman was not the crudest thing you can do to her," he said, adding, "Sometimes there are women who want to take it to the wire. That's what they're looking for, the ultimate confrontation — they want a smack." Connery finally disavowed his comments in 2006 after an outcry from social media. "My view is I don't believe that any level of abuse against women is ever justified under any circumstance," he told the Times of London (via the Irish Times).