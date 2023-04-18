Charlie Sheen Returning To TV In Chuck Lorre's Max Series How To Be A Bookie

The recently renamed Max just got a shot of Tiger Blood injected straight into its veins as Charlie Sheen is returning to TV with a very unlikely partner. After a very volatile and very public feud, Sheen and former "Two and a Half Men" showrunner Chuck Lorre have buried the hatchet and look to make television magic again. Sheen will be a recurring star in the comedy series "How to Be a Bookie" on the former HBO network.

The show was ordered to series back in October and is set to run for eight episodes. It comes from Warner Bros. Television Studios, and is set to star comedian Sebastian Maniscalco who's voice appeared in "The Super Mario Bros Movie." Lorre and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" writer Nick Bakay will script "How To Be a Bookie." The series follows an experienced bookie (Maniscalco) who, with legalized sports betting on the horizon and a career that sends him to all parts of Los Angeles, struggles with unstable clients, his family, and his co-workers. The show is currently in production and Lorre is directing the first episode.