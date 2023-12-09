Charlie Sheen's Tragic True Life Story

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse, plus discussions of substance abuse and mental health.

Charlie Sheen was born in 1965 under the name Carlos Irwin Estevez, but began going by Charlie as a child to differentiate himself from his uncle Carlos. When he entered the family trade, the young actor took a stage name, like his father Martin Sheen, because Latino names were discriminated against when he was trying to establish an acting career in New York.

Charlie quickly found success in serious films such as "Platoon" and "Wall Street," as well as comedies like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Major League." Charlie also co-starred with his brother Emilio Estevez in "Young Guns," a Western following the outlaw Billy the Kid and his gang, the Regulators. The cast was packed with young, up-and-coming actors who would become big Hollywood stars.

In the early 2000s, Charlie transitioned to television and the next phase of his acting career. He took a role in "Spin City" and later became the highest-paid actor on TV for his role in the hit series "Two in a Half Men." Unfortunately, Charlie's dramatic personal life has often eclipsed his accomplishments as an actor. Keep reading to explore Charlie Sheen's tragic true life story.