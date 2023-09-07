That '70s Show's Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Rape Convictions

Content warning: sexual assault

Danny Masterson, who played the character of Steven Hyde on the beloved sitcom "That '70s Show," has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago, according to the Associated Press. The scene in the Los Angeles Superior Court was reportedly emotional as Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo handed down a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for the crimes, which occurred at Masterson's Hollywood residence in 2003.

Masterson, who had been held in custody since his conviction in May, reportedly displayed no emotion as he was confronted by his victims. "Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy. You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent," one woman told him, as reported in Variety. "The world is better off with you in prison."

Throughout the proceedings, Masterson has maintained his innocence. Judge Olmeda chastised him during the sentencing, saying, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here."