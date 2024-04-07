Best Family Movies Of 2024 So Far

Let's be honest: Getting the family together for a movie is no easy task sometimes. When you're trying to find something that can appeal to your youngest without losing the interest of your teenager or vice versa, the entire process can often seem like a lost cause. Even when you only have one age group that you need to please, there's always yourself to consider — you might find a picture that appeals to young kids or teens, but that doesn't mean you're going to enjoy it. It's easy to just forget it and have another night where everyone does their own thing, but that's a real shame.

If you want a movie that will appeal to the whole family, you just have to know where to look. Sometimes it seems like Hollywood doesn't make family friendly films anymore, but that's not the case — in fact, there were a bunch of great family movies in 2023 alone, and 2024 has also started strongly. We've used a wide range of reviews and fan feedback to compile a list of the best family films of 2024 so far. This way, you don't have to waste time endlessly scrolling through streaming services or trying to decide which picture to see at the movies.