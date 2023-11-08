Mean Girls: What Parents Need To Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch

"Mean Girls" is one of the most important films from the 2000s and continues to be widely referenced to this day. Because of its cultural impact, it's no surprise that children and teenagers might want to watch the 2004 teen comedy. Directed by Mark Waters and penned by Tina Fey (who also has a starring role in the picture), "Mean Girls" follows the inner happenings of a typical American high school, where drama, cliques, and gossip rule the hallways. In "Mean Girls," the formerly homeschooled Cady (Lindsay Lohan) finds herself dabbling with the Plastics, a clique of popular mean girls. Led by the iconic Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Cady infiltrates the Plastics, trying to change her toxic high school environment from within.

Filled with hilarious commentary on teen culture, "Mean Girls" immediately struck a chord with audiences for satirizing the educational experience. While the film is still relevant nearly two decades after its release, "Mean Girls" isn't the best film for young audiences to watch. Common Sense Media, an outlet that helps parents and guardians make informed decisions about the content their children watch, says the film is best suited for those who are 14 and older. This lines up with the PG-13 rating the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) awarded the film.

"Mean Girls" is riddled with mature content and subject matter and features frequent profanity, including one instance of the F word. The film also has its teen cast say inappropriate and insensitive slurs and terms, albeit for comedic effect. In addition to depicting underage drinking, "Mean Girls" also features suggestive sexual content.