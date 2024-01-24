The Untold Truth Of Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson is best known for playing the roaming former U.S. Army military policeman Jack Reacher in the Amazon series "Reacher." Based on the books by British author Lee Child, the critically acclaimed show has thrust Ritchson into the spotlight, but the jacked actor has actually been around for a while now. After appearing as Gloss in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and as Agent Aimes in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Ritchson gradually made a name for himself in Hollywood, though he has humble beginnings in the industry.

Ritchson's journey in the acting business began with a low-budget horror film and a guest role in the hit DC series "Smallville." In 2010, he joined up with former "Smallville" star Sam Jones III for the college football sitcom "Blue Mountain State," playing linebacker Kevin "Thad" Castle. It was canceled after three seasons, but Ritchson returned to the role in 2016 for the movie "The Rise of Thadland," which continued Thad's story. This pushed Ritchson into the feature film world, and he didn't look back.

If you've followed his career then you're likely already aware of his resume, but there's a lot that even big fans might not know about the man behind the new and improved Jack Reacher. This is the untold truth of Alan Ritchson.