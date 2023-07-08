The Best Family Movies Of 2023 So Far
In 2022, movie-going audiences were treated to a number of wonderful films for the whole family, from Disney's "Turning Red" to the offbeat "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." Not to be outdone, 2023 is already off to a rollicking start, with a number of movies that fans of all ages can enjoy. Plus, now more than ever, there's no shortage of great family films you can watch in theaters and at home, thanks to streaming.
From fantasy to sci-fi and everything in between, we've seen a wide variety of exciting adventures, captivating cartoons, and touching tales that mom and dad can watch with their kids. Whether you're looking for a whimsical journey into a magical realm, an action-packed roller coaster ride, or an emotionally affecting drama that tugs at your heartstrings, we've compiled a list of the cream of the crop that have already earned accolades and are sure to satisfy. So gather 'round, grab some popcorn, and mute your cell phones, because we're taking a look at the best family movies of 2023 so far.
Dog Gone
Kicking off our list is a January release that might have slipped under your radar. That's because it's a Netflix original and not based on a major comic book property or young adult novel series. Instead, it's adapted from an autobiographical novel entitled "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home." It comes from director Stephen Herek, who's probably best known for "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," though this lacks the sci-fi silliness of that 1989 classic.
Starring Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold, "Dog Gone" is the story of Fielding Marshall (Berchtold), a young man at a crossroads in life who adopts a dog named Gonker. The pup is soon diagnosed with a disease that requires a life-saving injection once a month. When he goes missing while on a hike, the clock is ticking to find him and get him the medicine he needs to stay alive. Then Fielding's own health begins to deteriorate as the search drags on. Suddenly, there are two lives at risk. Can the town band together to find Gonker and reunite him with the young man who needs him?
A heartwarming tale of friendship, "Dog Gone" is a dramatic tale about the love between a boy and his dog. And worry not, parents — it ends on a high note.
The Amazing Maurice
"The Amazing Maurice" is a CGI-animated romp from the UK, based on a children's book by Terry Pratchett. It boasts an all-star cast, led by Hugh Laurie in the title role alongside Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, David Tennant, and Rob Brydon.
This roster is impressive, but the plot is just as enticing. Based on the story of the Pied Piper, "The Amazing Maurice" begins with the realization that the rats plaguing a small town are smart and organized. It turns out that the Piper himself, Keith (Patel), is their leader, and his cat Maurice (Laurie) is working with them on a money-making plot that takes advantage of the naïve townsfolk. Heading to a new city, Keith, Maurice, and their rats are hired — not to stop an invasion of rodents, though, but to find the reason behind a devastating food shortage. Plus, the Mayor's daughter discovers their scam. Things soon get complicated
Clever, charming, and fun for the whole family, "The Amazing Maurice" has received high marks for its eccentricity and charismatic characters, with the Guardian comparing it favorably to Pixar's "Ratatouille."
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" made a strong early bid for best MCU adventure of the year. The third and final film in the series, it features the long-awaited return of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel), along with Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn).
This time, the Guardians must embark on a mission to save Rocket, whose life hangs in the balance after a deadly attack from a genetically engineered warrior called Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). Specifically, the team seeks the files of his creator, the cosmic madman known as the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who has his own sinister plans for the pint-sized hero. But when they find him, they realize the stakes are much higher than just Rocket's life.
A fitting end to what might be the best superhero trilogy ever made, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is more than just a fun, fast-paced space adventure. It's also a moving, emotional journey of self-discovery, and one of Marvel's true triumphs.
Nimona
In 2015, artist ND Stevenson created "Nimona," a graphic novel about a shapeshifting warrior. In 2023, it became a Netflix original animated movie. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the movie is led by Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular Nimona, who's sidekick to Ballister Boldheart, voiced by Riz Ahmed. They live in a magical world that mixes medieval landscapes and futuristic technology, which, as you might imagine, is extremely cool. But it's also complicated, and not always nice.
This world is home to the Institute of Elite Knights, a heroic order that protects the kingdom. But upon becoming a knight, Ballister Boldheart is framed for the murder of Queen Valerin. Now an outcast, Ballister is befriended by the strange shapeshifter Nimona, whose powers have left her a pariah too. The unlikely pair sets out to prove Ballister's innocence — but the secrets they unearth could destroy both of their lives forever.
Earning applause for its high quality animation and poignant story of identity, "Nimona" quickly — and deservedly — became one of the most talked-about Netflix films of the summer.
True Spirit
Released in January in its native Australia (and February everywhere else), "True Spirit" is based on the remarkable true story of a teenaged nautical pioneer. Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), a young Australian sailor, attempts to circumnavigate the globe in a boat called Ella's Pink Lady. She's hoping to be the youngest person to ever accomplish the feat. Jessica has her family by her side, and is guided by her coach Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis), a down-on-his-luck sailor who's looking to redeem himself from a bitter past.
Followed by intense media coverage even during preliminary training, every nautical mile of Jessica's perilous journey is captured for all the world to see. From getting caught in a dangerous storm to an intense confrontation between Jessica and Bryant, this trip faces more challenges than expected. But the question remains: Can a 16-year-old girl really accomplish a feat that even adult sailors struggle to achieve?
Filled with adventure, excitement, and plenty of human drama, "True Spirit" is a story about never giving up, even in the face of long odds.
Chupa
Alfonso Cuarón broke into family-oriented fantasy with 2004's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." In 2023, Cuarón's son Jonás released his own breakout film, and it's also a fantasy adventure. This winning Netflix original is called "Chupa," and it stars Evan Whitten and Christian Slater.
"Chupa" centers around the search for the beast known as the Chupacabra, a legendary blood-sucker hailing from Latin American folklore. Here, the Chupacabra is very real, and Dr. Richard Quinn (Slater), a government scientist, believes the animal could lead to a breakthrough in his medical research. At the same time, young Alex (Whitten) has relocated to Mexico to live with his grandfather and cousins after the death of his father. He soon stumbles across a lost Chupacabra cub, but doesn't realize the enormity of his discovery. When Quinn is able to track the creature to Alex's home, it leads to a showdown between those who want to use the animal for less noble purposes, and those who want to see nature left alone.
An adventure that harkens back to '80s classics like "E.T." and "Gremlins," "Chupa" is a delightful story about friendship and loyalty. Whether the director can also snag an Academy Award nomination like his father did remains to be seen.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" might make a strong bid for the best MCU entry of 2023, but it won't be the best Marvel movie. That's because we've already gotten "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the critically acclaimed, groundbreaking superhero saga that introduced the world to teenaged superhero Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a Spider-Man from another dimension. Following the events of that film, "Across the Spider-Verse" reunites Morales with Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) — a middle-aged, semi-retired Spider-Man from a different reality — and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), who's on the run in her own world.
This time, Morales and his friends meet a whole new group of Spider-heroes from various dimensions, including Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). A dangerous new villain called the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) threatens the multiverse — but Miles refuses to go along with his Spider-peers' morally murky plans to stop him. Suddenly, he finds himself on the wrong end of a group of powerful superheroes ... including some of his dearest friends.
Proving that sequels aren't always a letdown, "Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse" more than lives up to its predecessor. It's a lively, colorful, over-the-top superhero story that will satisfy all ages.
The Magician's Elephant
It seems Netflix wants to claim the family film crown in 2023, because they released yet another great flick in March: The CGI-animated fantasy adventure "The Magician's Elephant." It has quite an impressive pedigree, even on this dazzling list. This film is directed by Wendy Rogers and written by Martin Hynes, who helped pen "Toy Story 4," and features the voice talents of Benedict Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, Aasif Mandvi, Miranda Richardson, and Mandy Patinkin. It's adapted from a 2009 children's book by Newbery Award-winner Kate DiCamillo, which has already been translated off the page into a 2021 stage musical by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
"The Magician's Elephant" follows Peter (Noah Jupe), a young orphan living in the town of Baltese, where the sun never shines. One day, a fortune teller (Natasia Demetriou) arrives and tells him that his long-lost sister is still alive. To find her, he must follow an elephant. Soon enough, a magician (Wong) arrives with just such an elephant, and Peter knows the animal is key to finding his kin. But to accomplish his goal, Peter must first complete three tasks assigned to him by the King (Mandvi).
With gorgeous animation, wonderful performances, and a timeless tale of friends and family at its heart, "The Magician's Elephant" is one of the best 2023 animated adventures Netflix has to offer.
Peter Pan & Wendy
Over the years there have been countless screen adaptations of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan stories. Several have even become classics themselves, like the Disney animated version from 1953, and the 1991 live-action film "Hook." In 2023, Disney released a new live-action version, "Peter Pan & Wendy." Written and directed by David Lowery, it stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the title roles. These youngsters are impressive on their own, but they also play wonderfully off the rest of the cast. Academy Award-nominee Jude Law takes on the role of the dastardly Captain Hook, while Yara Shahidi plays the spritely Tinkerbell. Jim Gaffigan, Molly Parker, and Alan Tudyk round out the star-studded cast.
This time, the story puts more focus on the friendship between Peter and Wendy, while also being quite faithful to Disney's original animated version. It recreates many of that movie's iconic moments, which will have longtime fans feeling nostalgic and also wow newcomers.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Judy Blume is one of the most celebrated authors of young adult fiction in history. Several of her works have been adapted to film, but 2023's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." immediately established itself as the best Blume-based movie ever made.
Revolving around a young girl named Margaret Simon, this film follows the sixth grader as she deals with all the sensitive problems a girl her age must face. From anxieties related to school to the changes in her body to her burgeoning feelings towards boys, this film — like the beloved book — takes a frank look at what it means to be a young girl growing into womanhood. Its success comes straight from its dazzling cast and crew. The film was written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who knocks it out of the park just as she did with "The Edge of Seventeen." Abby Ryder Fortson stars as Margaret, with Rachel McAdams playing her mother, Barbara, and Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates portraying her grandmother, Sylvia.
Elemental
With a reported budget of $200 million, "Elemental" struggled to turn a profit at the box office. But even though it didn't find success at the ticket counter, it's not a bad movie. In fact, it was reviewed quite well by critics, and received a resoundingly positive response from movie-goers too.
The film is set in a fanciful world where the classical elements of fire, water, air, and earth are personified denizens of Element City. Here, we meet Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), a hot-headed young fire element, who befriends Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), an overly sensitive water element.
A stylish, vibrant romp in true Pixar fashion, it might not be an all-time classic like "Toy Story" or "Wall-E," but "Elemental" stands alongside them quite well. Kids, teens, and adults should all find something to enjoy, whether it's the film's life lessons of friendship, the delightful animation, or its light-hearted and whimsical tone.
The Little Mermaid
"The Little Mermaid" proves itself a worthy successor to the animated original, thanks in large part to the star-making turn of leading lady Halle Bailey in the title role. The other stars aren't bad either: Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula all put a new spin on classic characters.
Once again, this film retells Hans Christian Andersen's beloved fairy tale — through the lens of the 1989 cartoon, of course. Bailey's Ariel is no less charming than her animated counterpart; she longs to experience the human world above the surface with just as much endearing passion. After becoming enchanted with Prince Eric, whose life she saves after a shipwreck, Ariel becomes determined to see him again. Through a deal with the sea witch Ursula, she takes human form and joins her lost love above the waves. But when the bargain goes disastrously wrong, Ariel must decide which world she truly wants to belong to.
A wonderfully imaginative remake, "The Little Mermaid" is sure to satisfy fans of the original. And if there are younger members of the family who aren't as familiar with the tale, it might just become their preferred take.
Crater
"Crater" is a science fiction adventure set some 200 years into our future. There, mankind has been using the moon for mining, while settling colonies on a distant planet called Omega. The story follows Caleb (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), a boy slated to be sent to Omega after his father is killed in a lunar mining accident. But before he departs, he rounds up a group of friends to go to the moon and travel to a crater his father always promised to explore with him.
With a young cast of stars — including McKenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, and Thomas Boyce — "Crater" is a charming sci-fi adventure and a poignant coming-of-age story. Unfortunately, this is one movie you might have trouble tracking down. Mere weeks after it was released on Disney+ and earned positive reviews from critics and audiences, it was unceremoniously removed from the service. Like so many other movies and TV shows, "Crater" has sadly fallen victim to the unsettling trend of streaming projects being deleted from their home platforms. Keep an eye out for it — it's worth the wait.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
If it's family movie night and you're looking for a blockbuster fantasy epic, look no further than "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Don't be put off by its role playing game origins if you're not a tabletop gamer — this one isn't just for diehard fans. Its biggest strength might be its phenomenal cast, let by none other than "Star Trek" and "Wonder Woman" star Chris Pine, along with Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Daisy Head.
Pine plays Edgin Darvis, a noble warrior who became an outlaw after the murder of his wife. Ever since her death at the hands of the Red Wizards, Edgin has sought to resurrect her from beyond the grave using an ancient relic. But obtaining it led to his imprisonment alongside the mighty barbarian woman Holga (Rodriguez). Upon their escape, they regroup with their former allies, including sorcerer-in-training Simon (Smith) ... only to discover that their old friend Forge (Hugh Grant) has betrayed them.
Playing out scenarios that any fan of fantasy will love, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is full of splashy spectacle, but also bigger on comedy than you might expect. Clearly made by fans of the original game, it's as suited to newbies as it is to devoted D&D players.