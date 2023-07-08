The Best Family Movies Of 2023 So Far

Kicking off our list is a January release that might have slipped under your radar. That's because it's a Netflix original and not based on a major comic book property or young adult novel series. Instead, it's adapted from an autobiographical novel entitled "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home." It comes from director Stephen Herek, who's probably best known for "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," though this lacks the sci-fi silliness of that 1989 classic.

Starring Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold, "Dog Gone" is the story of Fielding Marshall (Berchtold), a young man at a crossroads in life who adopts a dog named Gonker. The pup is soon diagnosed with a disease that requires a life-saving injection once a month. When he goes missing while on a hike, the clock is ticking to find him and get him the medicine he needs to stay alive. Then Fielding's own health begins to deteriorate as the search drags on. Suddenly, there are two lives at risk. Can the town band together to find Gonker and reunite him with the young man who needs him?

A heartwarming tale of friendship, "Dog Gone" is a dramatic tale about the love between a boy and his dog. And worry not, parents — it ends on a high note.