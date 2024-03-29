'Save Blue Bloods' Campaign Goes Viral After Cancelation & Donnie Wahlberg Loves It
"Blue Bloods" fans are devastated over the show's cancellation and have made it clear they wouldn't mind seeing more of the Reagan family. The long-running procedural is ending after Season 14, and viewers aren't shy about letting their feelings be known. The most recent development in the show's apparent endgame and the fandom's struggle for the future of "Blue Bloods" takes place on social media, and Donnie Wahlberg has been quick to comment on the love the series keeps getting.
You all never cease to amaze. https://t.co/EF8PI57FaU
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 16, 2024
Wahlberg's post refers to "Blue Bloods" trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. This seems to be largely thanks to the account @SaveBlueBloods, which has kept the dream alive — and has even created a Change.org petition to keep the show going, with well over 13,000 signatures and counting. All of this indicates that there's a decently-sized movement to keep "Blue Bloods" going ... and that Donnie Wahlberg is here for it.
The Blue Bloods actors have been vocal about keeping the series going
This isn't the first time the Danny Reagan actor has been vocal about "Blue Bloods" and its potential future. Donnie Wahlberg has teased "rumblings" about the show possibly continuing, and he's hardly the only "Blue Bloods" star who'd like to continue the journey. Tom Selleck also feels that a Season 14 ending comes too soon.
In particular, Wahlberg has been extremely enthusiastic about a potential "Blue Bloods" continuation and has been known to rile up the fandom with revelations of the camaraderie behind the scenes. He's talked about how the "Blue Bloods" cast is closer than fans might think and revealed how he slowly built a close relationship with his in-universe "dad," Selleck. What's more, his Instagram has left "Blue Bloods" fans in tears with posts that show the chemistry behind the scenes. As such, fans can likely continue to rely on Wahlberg as a staunch ally in their quest to keep the show going ... and the same applies to Wahlberg, who can count on the fans to continue their efforts to save the show.