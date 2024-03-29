'Save Blue Bloods' Campaign Goes Viral After Cancelation & Donnie Wahlberg Loves It

"Blue Bloods" fans are devastated over the show's cancellation and have made it clear they wouldn't mind seeing more of the Reagan family. The long-running procedural is ending after Season 14, and viewers aren't shy about letting their feelings be known. The most recent development in the show's apparent endgame and the fandom's struggle for the future of "Blue Bloods" takes place on social media, and Donnie Wahlberg has been quick to comment on the love the series keeps getting.

You all never cease to amaze. https://t.co/EF8PI57FaU — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 16, 2024

Wahlberg's post refers to "Blue Bloods" trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. This seems to be largely thanks to the account @SaveBlueBloods, which has kept the dream alive — and has even created a Change.org petition to keep the show going, with well over 13,000 signatures and counting. All of this indicates that there's a decently-sized movement to keep "Blue Bloods" going ... and that Donnie Wahlberg is here for it.