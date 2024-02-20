The Blue Bloods Cast Is Closer Than Fans May Think According To Donnie Wahlberg

The Reagan law enforcement family of "Blue Bloods" is a tightly knit group, and longtime fans of the CBS drama are no doubt delighted to know that the cast of the show is also extremely close off the set. According to Donnie Wahlberg (who plays Danny Reagan), they've even grown into something of a family of their own over the years.

"The cast and the crew – there's something about coming to work every day in New York with this crew that we have, many of whom have been here for the entire 14 years," the actor said in an interview with Fox News. "They're just incredible to work with. The cast is phenomenal. They're like a real family."

Because of this close relationship, Wahlberg said the Reagans' famous family dinner scenes are just as meaningful to the actors as they are to the characters they play. In fact, these gatherings have come to serve the same function both on-screen and behind the scenes.

"Sitting down with the cast every week, it's like the family gets together once a week to catch up, to talk about things, to talk about what's going on in their lives, what's going on in the world, and the cast of the show gets to do the same thing," he said.